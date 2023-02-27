EN
    22:45, 27 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan reaches Texas Tennis Classic singles qualifying final

    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advanced to the final of the 2023 Texas Tennis Classic singles qualifying, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated American Nathan Ponwith in two sets 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinal of the qualification of the ATP Challenger 75 singles tennis tournament in Waco, Texas.

    In one hour and six minutes, the Kazakhstani hit no ace, made three double faults, as well as won eight points, and three games in a row.

    The Kazakhstani tennis player currently ranks 310th in the world.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
