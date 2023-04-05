EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:10, 05 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan wins first-round match at 2023 San Luis Open Challenger

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev was victorious in the first round of the 2023 San Luis Open Challenger, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan beat Nick Hardt, a Dominican tennis player, 7-5, 7-6 in the first round of the ATP Challenger singles tournament in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

    In one hour and 54 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired no ace, made two double faults, as well as won seven points, and four games in a row.

    Denis Yevseyev currently ranks 302nd in the ATP Singles Ranking.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!