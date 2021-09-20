Denis Yevseyev reaches final of Astana Open ATP 250 qualification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan beat Illya Marchenko of Ukraine in the first round of qualifying for the Astana Open ATP 250, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstan is to take on Marc Polmans of Australia or Gian Marco Moroni of Italy to play in the main draw of the tournament.