EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 20 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Denis Yevseyev reaches final of Astana Open ATP 250 qualification

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan beat Illya Marchenko of Ukraine in the first round of qualifying for the Astana Open ATP 250, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan’s Denis outplayed Ukrainian Illya Marchenko 6-4, 6-4 in the two-set match of the first round of qualifying for the Astana Open ATP 250.

    The Kazakhstan is to take on Marc Polmans of Australia or Gian Marco Moroni of Italy to play in the main draw of the tournament.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!