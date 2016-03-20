ALMATY. KAZINFORM According to independent observer from Estonia Deniss Boroditš, stability and development became the main reasons for Kazakhstanis' participation in the elections. He said it today at a briefing in Almaty.

"This is the second time I came to Kazakhstan for observing the elections. To my mind, people were more active at the last [presidential - editor] elections, that is natural. When the voters were asked about the reasons of coming to elections, they noted such factors as stability and further economic development," Deniss Boroditš noted.

According to him, no violations of law were observed at 10 voting stations which he visited.

"The voters were aware of the program of the party and candidates [to maslikhats - editor] for which they voted," he concluded.

