Denmark may donate BRL 110 mi to Amazon Fund

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM In a meeting with Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva, the Danish government signaled its intention to donate BRL 110 million to the Amazon Fund between 2024 and 2026.

Following the move, Denmark could become the fourth donor to the fund—which currently has resources from Norway, Germany, and state-run oil giant Petrobras. The amount, however, is yet to be approved by the Danish parliament, Agencia Brasil reports.

In a joint statement with the Danish government, the Brazilian Ministry of the Environment ) said the money should help «finance projects and initiatives that contribute to reducing deforestation, protecting biodiversity, improving the living conditions of local communities and promoting sustainable development in Brazil.»

Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen is also reported to have praised Brazil’s recent efforts to restore and sustainably manage forests and combat deforestation.

Deforestation on the wane

Data from the Real-Time Deforestation Detection System (Deter) shows a 41 percent reduction in deforestation in the Legal Amazon region between January and April this year compared to the same period last year.

The Danish minister and Marina Silva also pledged to step up efforts to combat deforestation, desertification, soil degradation, and drought, as well as to restore degraded land. They also agreed that «policies aimed at reducing deforestation should consider social and economic challenges.»

Since 2008, the Amazon Fund has received BRL 3.396 billion in donations. Of this, 93 percent came from the Norwegian government (BRL 3.189 bi), 5.7 percent by the German government (BRL 192 mi) and 0.5 percent by Petrobras (BRL 17 mi).

Created in 2008, the Amazon Fund aims to provide funding for initiatives to reduce deforestation and forest degradation. In all, 102 projects have been financed, 60 of which have been completed, with a total BRL 1.51 billion disbursed.