EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:42, 14 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Dense fog delays flights in Almaty city

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport due to bad weather.

    Flights to the capital city Astana and flights from the cities of Shymkent, Atyrau and Uralsk were delayed. One flight from Kyzylorda was canceled.

    A mix of rain and snow hit Almaty city at night. As a result of the heavy snowfall, several trees tumbled crashing pavements and cars of Almaty residents.

    The city has been steeped in dense fog since early Friday morning.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!