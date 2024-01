ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Dense fog has blanketed Almaty city delaying nine flights at the Almaty International Airport, Kazinform reports.

Flights from Almaty to Ucharal, New Delhi, Sharm El Sheikh, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kostanay, Semey, Astana, Dushanbe, and Dubai were postponed.



Three flights to Dubai, Shymkent and Bishkek were canceled due to low visibility.