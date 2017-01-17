Dense smog smothers Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana residents complain about dense smog that descended on the Kazakh capital in Facebook and Instagram posts.

Many Facebook users from Astana posted photos of some of the districts of the city occupied primarily by private residences and blanketed by dense smog.







"The main square of the country [Independence Square] is smothered with dense smog from the neighboring suburbs. It's very hard to breathe in the city!" a Facebook user wrote.







"Still air makes Astana even worse than Almaty. It's high time to give up on coal [private residences heat houses with coal]," Facebook user Rustem Zhanseitov wrote.



