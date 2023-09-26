Departing Dutch Ambassador sent off with honors at Kazakh MFA as his successor presents copies of credentials

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko presented a letter of appreciation from Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to the departing Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands André Carstens on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Astana, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh MFA.

Roman Vassilenko thanked Ambassador Carstens for many years of active efforts and valuable contribution to broadening the Kazakh-Dutch partnership and highlighted his focus on the environment.

Photo: mfa.gov.kz

It was noted that the tulip statue gifted by the Netherlands at Ambassador Carstens’ initiative became a beautiful symbol of friendship between the peoples of our countries and a fitting adornment of the capital’s Botanic garden.

During the same meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko also received copies of credentials of the newly appointed Dutch Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nico Schermers.

Photo: mfa.gov.kz

The parties discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Dutch political and economic cooperation, stressing the importance of further strengthening investment partnership, considering the leading role of the Netherlands among foreign investors in Kazakhstan.

Photo: mfa.gov.kz

The diplomats welcomed active exchange of business missions between the two countries. The Deputy Minister confirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in cooperating with the Netherlands in water management, agriculture and other promising areas.

Photo: mfa.gov.kz

For reference: The Netherlands are among the biggest foreign investors and a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. Last year, bilateral trade increased by 27% and reached 5.7 billion US dollars, compared to 4.2 billion in 2021. The Netherlands invested 8.3 billion US dollars to Kazakhstan in 2022, registering a 19.7% increase compared to 2021. Since 2005, the volume of direct investment from the Netherlands to Kazakhstan exceeded 114 billion US dollars.