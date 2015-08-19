Depay and Fellaini give Manchester United first-leg lead over Club Brugge

LONDON. KAZINFORM It was the night Memphis Depay introduced himself properly to the Old Trafford crowd and, in the process, provided the compelling evidence that Manchester United might have found an ideal wearer of the No7 shirt that means so much to this club. The players entrusted with that number are expected to lift the entire team and Depay did it so well his manager was feeling amorous afterwards. "I want to kiss him," Louis van Gaal said.

That is what happens when a club with high ambitions move decisively towards qualifying for the Champions League. There was an element of relief, too, because United's return to European football could hardly have begun in more calamitous fashion. Michael Carrick's own goal, after only eight minutes, might have been a grievous setback had United not swiftly set about demonstrating they can, once again, be regarded as a team of substance.

There have been other times since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement when United might have gone into a shell after that kind of misfortune and taken a while to get it out of their system. Instead, they quickly shook their heads clear. Depay equalised within five minutes and from that point onwards it was one of the better performances of Van Gaal's time in charge. Attacking-wise, they played with a thrust and urgency that was reminiscent at times of the old United - or at least closer to that level than most of Van Gaal's reign - and their £25m signing from PSV Eindhoven was in the thick of it.

Van Gaal can certainly be encouraged by the way his team responded to going behind and the manner in which Depay, after flickering only sporadically in his first two games, turned the game in his team's favour. His second goal arrived shortly before half-time and just like the first, it was a moment of brilliant individualism. Both were examples of his ability to cut in from his starting position on the left and take aim with his right foot, and when he is capable of goals of this quality it does not seem to matter so much that Wayne Rooney has started the season so listlessly.It was also Depay's pinpointed ball that set up the final goal, deep into stoppage time, when his cross picked out Marouane Fellaini inside the penalty area and United's substitute scored a header that completely changes the complexion of this tie. At 2-1, there was still a clear danger for United when the two sides meet at the Jan Breydel Stadium next week. Fellaini's goal makes it difficult to see how Brugge can save themselves. They were moderate opponents and, if anything, it was just a surprise United had to wait until the last attack of the night before increasing their lead.

By that stage Brugge were a man down because of Brandon Mechele's second bookable offence, bringing down the substitute Javier Hernández, and the team that finished as runners-up in the Belgian league last season were showing little ambition to explore whether United have a goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, who might be vulnerable.

For United, Adnan Januzaj looked eager to impress, even if he let himself down with his latest attempt to deceive a referee inside the penalty area. Carrick had a bad night, inadvertently turning Víctor Vázquez's free-kick into his own goal and was then replaced by Bastian Schweinsteiger at half-time, but Morgan Schneiderlin was impressive and there was more evidence of Chris Smalling's considerable improvement. Luke Shaw should be encouraged by his start to the season and the experiment of using Daley Blind in the centre of defence has worked so far.

More than anyone, though, it was the player on the left of United's attack who brought the crowd to its feet, witnessing the kind of exciting, penetrative football they crave at this stadium. There were at least five Brugge defenders in close proximity to Depay for his first goal. Depay took out the nearest one, Dion Cools, by flicking the ball over his head but the most impressive part was the way he never rushed his shot. He was always in control, turning inside and taking a couple of touches before he had the angle he wanted. His right-foot shot was struck with great power to pick out the bottom left-hand corner of Sébastien Bruzzese's net.

Van Gaal had started the season with Depay operating just behind Rooney but the 21-year-old always did his best work at PSV when drifting in from the flank and his second goal was another demonstration of those qualities. Again, he was on the left-hand corner of the penalty area when the ball reached him. Depay cut inside and whipped a diagonal shot into the far corner.

His hat-trick should have arrived in the 64th minute after the outstanding move of the night and to give Rooney his due, there was an exquisite flick to set up his new team-mate. Depay, with his easiest chance of the match, put the ball over, but that, ultimately, was just a minor irritation.