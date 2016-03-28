Depositing money in national currency profitable for Kazakhstanis - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Daniyar Akishev in the Akorda presidential residence today.

According to the president's press service, at the meeting Mr. Akishev reported on the current activities of the National Bank as well as the situation in the Kazakhstani financial market.

During the meeting the Kazakh President especially stressed that depositing money in national currency - tenge is more profitable for Kazakhstanis.

For his part, Mr. Akishev noted the situation in the Kazakhstani exchange market has become more stable in March 2016.

"Such fundamental external factors as oil prices and currency rates in the countries that happen to be our trade partners have stabilized. In these conditions tenge is getting stronger," the Chairman of the National Bank said.

He also added that the number of bank deposits in national currency - tenge has dramatically increased over the past couple of months.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave the head of the National Bank a number of specific instructions.