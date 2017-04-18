Deposits in Kazakh national currency increase

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first quarter of this year the deposits in the national currency of Kazakhstan have increased, Minister of national Economy Timur Suleimenov reported today during a session of the Government.

"As of March 1 this year compared to the same date of 2016 the deposits have grown 5.3pct up to KZT17tn. While the deposits in the national currency have demonstrated 1.5-time increase exceeding KZT8.3tn", he informed.

In the meantime, the rate of inflation in March against the beginning of the year was 2.3 per cent which is 0.7 per cent lower than the last year.

"The annual inflation rate [in March 2017 against March 2016] equaled to 7.7 per cent remaining within this year target corridor of 6-8 per cent", the minister outlined.

In January-March the average monthly salary in Kazakhstan amounted to KZT148,600 increasing by 11.9pct in nominal terms and by 3.8pct in real terms.