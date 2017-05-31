Deputies discuss draft law improving police and wheelmen relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law Enforcement Bodies has discussed Draft Law "On introduction of amendments and additions to certain Republic of Kazakhstan legislative acts on road traffic issues" in an expanded session, Kazinform reports.

"We want to change the provision when drivers, stopped by police, cannot go out the cabin. This will remain, except for passengers as we think it's slightly wrong to keep a person inside for an unknown period of time. That's why we made this amendment", Deputy of Kazakh Majilis Vladimir Kossarev noted introducing the draft law.

In addition, the deputies suggest withdrawing the provision of the acting law that prohibits stopping at the places with no permissive traffic signs.

The draft law also lets drivers shoot videos.

"This contributes to development of democratic relations between a driver and a police officer. In general, we think that this draft law with 54 amendments shall make an impact on a stricter order and improvement of relations between drivers and police officers", the deputy concluded.