Deputies pay a lot of attention to issues raised by people - N. Nigmatulin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Parliament pay a lot of attention to addressing the issues that are critical for people, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin informed at the joint sitting of the Parliament Houses.

"During the First session the deputies paid a lot of attention to addressing the issues raised by the people of Kazakhstan. The Parliament held one Parliament hearing, three Government Hours, one international conference, seven roundtables and four visiting sessions of the committees that focused on the relevant issues of the state policy in different sphere requiring legislative regulation," N. Nigmatulin said.

According to him, majilismen submitted 87 and senators sent 28 proposals to the Government and central state bodies. The proposals were about industrial and innovative development of the economy, financial and banking systems, implementation of state programs in the sphere of education, healthcare, social protection and regional development, defense, legal issues, information security and other spheres important for development of the country.