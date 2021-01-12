EN
    11:52, 12 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Deputies to Majilis from People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan elected

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission summed up the results of the elections of deputies from the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov secured 298 votes, Avetik Amirkhanyan – 270, Iliyas Bularov – 274, Nataliya Demetiyeva – 292, Yuri Li – 282, Vakil Nabiyev – 285, Shamil Osin – 271, Vladimir Tokhtasunov – 277, Abilfas Khamedov – 290 votes.

    351 members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan took part in voting.


