Deputies to Majilis from People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan elected

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission summed up the results of the elections of deputies from the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov secured 298 votes, Avetik Amirkhanyan – 270, Iliyas Bularov – 274, Nataliya Demetiyeva – 292, Yuri Li – 282, Vakil Nabiyev – 285, Shamil Osin – 271, Vladimir Tokhtasunov – 277, Abilfas Khamedov – 290 votes.

351 members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan took part in voting.