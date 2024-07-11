Deputy akim named in E Kazakhstan region

By the order of the akim of the East Kazakhstan region, Yerbol Nurgaliyev was appointed deputy akim of the region on ideology issues in coordination with Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the akim of the East Kazakhstan region.

He began his career in 1994 as a teacher at Chapayev secondary school of the Zharma district of the East Kazakhstan region.

From November 2002 to April 2011, he worked as a head of the department of domestic policy at the office of the akimat, an assistant akim, deputy akim of Zharma and Kokpekty districts in the East Kazakhstan region. He has led the internal policy departments of two regions. In 2017, he was appointed deputy akim of the Aktobe region.

He has gained experience in the field of public administration, having held various roles within central government agencies.

From November 2018, he served as the head of the sector of the Department of Internal Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From September 2019 till present, he was Chairman of the Committee of Labor, Social Protection and Migration of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Nurgaliyev has served as deputy chairman of the Committee for Language Development and Social and Political Work of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since July 2023, he has been the head of the akim's office in the East Kazakhstan region.