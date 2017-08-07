Deputy akim of Baikonur steps down

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - Deputy head of the Baikonur city administration Kubanych Abdubatayev has stepped down from the post, Kazinform reports.

His decision to quit comes as a surprise since he has taken up the post only a month ago on the 4th of July 2017.



Akim (mayor) of Baikonur Konstantin Bussygin is forming a new team which Mr Abdubatayev has joined. However, the former head of the Social Programs Department of the city tendered his resignation from the post of deputy akim citing family reasons.



Having confirmed the fact of Abdubatayev's resignation, the city administration didn't comment it.



The new composition of Baikonur city administration has almost been formed.