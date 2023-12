PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region Saken Shayakhmetov has been relieved of the post, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional akimat.

Saken Shayakhmetov stepped down from the post voluntarily. He was responsible for the industrial, entrepreneurial and digitalization sectors.

He was appointed to the post on 20 February 2021.