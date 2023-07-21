EN
    09:59, 21 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Deputy akim of Saran appointed

    Фото: Саран қаласы әкімдігінің баспасөз қызметі
    SARAN. KAZINFORM – Sagynbek Beiskeyev has been appointed as the new deputy akim (mayor) of Saran town, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Acting mayor of the town Almas Suleimenov introduced the newly-appointed deputy akim to the staff of the local administration.

    Born in 1985 in Karaganda region, Sagynbek Beisekeyev majored in Economics and Psychology during his university studies.

    Throughout his career he mainly worked in Priozersk, his hometown in Karaganda region. Prior to the appointment he served as the deputy akim of Priozersk.


