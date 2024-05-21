EN
    17:16, 21 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Deputy chair of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan named

    Photo: Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan

    By order of the Head of State, Syrymbet Kasskeev has been appointed as the deputy chair of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kasskeev is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    In 2014 and 2016, he served as a senior expert, deputy director of the center for analytical research and forecasting of the Economic Research Institute.

    In 2016 and 2017, he held the post of a chief manager of the department of strategy and planning at the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. Until 2020, he was a chief manager of the analysis and research department of the Baiterek National Management Holding.

    In 2020, he took the post of a project manager of the department of project financing and investor interaction of the Baiterek Holding.

    Since 2022, he was the head of the macroeconomy policy department of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

