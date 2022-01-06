EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:40, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Deputy Chairman of Kazakh National Security Committee designated

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree to appoint Berik Kunanbayev as the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee – director of the ‘A’ Special Operations Service, the Akorda press service reports.

    Anuar Sadykulov was correspondingly relieved of his duties as the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee – director of the ‘A’ Special Operations Service.


