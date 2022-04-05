EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:47, 05 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Deputy Chairman of Kazakh National Security Committee relieved of the post

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Dilmanov has been relieved of the post of the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Director of the Frontier Service, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State inked the corresponding decree to relieve Darkhan Dilmanov of his recent post.

    Born in 1969 in Kzyl-Orda city Darkhan Dilmanov is a graduate of the Kazakhstani and Russian military educational institutions.

    His professional career mainly centered around the work in the frontier service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He was designated as the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Director of the Frontier Service in July 2015.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!