Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly meets Moldovan Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan People's Assembly Zhansseit Tuimebayev met with Andrei Neguta, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova to Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting which was held at the House of Friendship, Mr. Tuimebayev told that Kazakhstan supported cultural development of all ethnic groups. He said that this contributed to ensuring stability and consent in our country. The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is the foundation of that policy. The Assembly was established by the Decree of the Head of the State on March 1, 1995.

Zhansseit Tuimebayev informed that in 2007 the Assembly gained a constitutional status and got the right to delegate nine candidates to the superior legislative body. On January 28, 2009, the Scientific Advisory Board of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan was established. According to Mr. Tuimebayev, 1,025 ethnocultural associations, including 28 republican ones, operate in Kazakhstan at present. 40 houses of friendship have been opened across the country ever since.

Councils of public consent and Mothers' Councils on issues of raising family tolerance have been created in all the regions of the country under auspices of the Assembly. 209 schools teach in national languages. There are 24 Uzbek, Uyghur and Tajik language schools as well as 139 mixed schools. Russian, Uyghur, Korean, German, and Uzbek national theaters function in Kazakhstan. 52 mass media entities of ethnocultural associations have been registered in the state.

In turn, Ambassador Neguta noted that representatives of the Moldovan diaspora in Kazakhstan shared state policy and were proud of having conditions for development. In his words, it is planned to expand cultural ties with the Moldovan diaspora in Kazakhstan.