Deputy Chairman of Senate meets with N Kazakhstan prosecutors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 21, within the framework of their working visit to the regions, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bektas Beknazarov and Senator Yerik Sultanov met with North Kazakhstan and Petropavlovsk Prosecutor's Office and Legal Statistics and Special Accounts Committee Department's staff.

According to the Senate's press service, at the meeting Mr. Beknazarov and Mr. Sultanov explained the key aspects of the laws passed by the country's Parliament within the framework of the "The 3rd modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" and "The National Plan - 100 Concrete Steps" implementation.

The Senators also informed the prosecutors about the legislative work in the country and familiarized with the work of the Supervisory Authority.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Beknazarov urged prosecutors to take an active part in the discussions of the normative legal acts.