Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Birzhan Kaneshev was appointed as a Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Company "Kazakh Invest" JSC. This is reported by the press-service of Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development reports.

Earlier, Kaneshev headed Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee.

Birzhan Kaneshev was born in Russia in 1966. He graduated from Saratov Polytechnic Institute (engineer-economist), National Higher School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (public administration) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MBA).

He began his career in 1988 as a secretary of Komsomol Committee in Saratov Polytechnic Institute. After graduation Kaneshev worked as a Deputy Director of a transport enterprise. Over the years he was a Deputy Head of Industry and Finance Department of West Kazakhstan region, Executive Director of Bobek Fund representative office, Head of Department, Deputy Director of Department of Kazakhstan Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency in Astana.

Since 1999 he had been Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport and Communications, Chairman of Informatization and Communication Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, in charge of the Secretariat of Kazakh Security Council, Head of Internal Policy Department of Kazakhstan President's Executive Office, Chairman of Kazakhstan Agency for Informatization and Communication, Chairman of MFA International Information Committee, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Samruk Holding.

Since 2008 Birzhan Kaneshev had been working as a Deputy Akim of West Kazakhstan region. Then he became an Advisor to the Board of Directors of the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna". After that, Kaneshev worked as a Deputy Akim of Mangistau region in charge for innovative development.