Deputy Chairman of the Majilis S.Dyachenko receives Ambassador of Poland J.Klyuchkovski

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Deputy Chairman of the Majilis Sergey Dyachenko has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Kazakhstan Jacek Klyuchkovski on the occasion of finishing his diplomatic mission in our country, the press service of the Majilis reports.

S.Dyachenko thanked the diplomat for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between the two states. Stressing the pace of Kazakhstan's development J.Klyuchkovski noted the growth of Polish exports to our country, in particular, agricultural products, consumer goods, and mining equipment. Speaking about the importance of inter-parliamentary diplomacy Mr. Jacek Klyuchkovski expressed hope that the interaction of parliamentarians of the two countries will further develop. According to S.Dyachenko this is largely due to the effective work of the cooperation groups in the Majilis and the Polish Sejm.