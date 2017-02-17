Deputy Chairmen of Science Committee of RoK MES appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rakhimzhan Nurseitov and Yerkin Sadykov appointed Deputy Chairmen of the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

Rakhimzhan Nurseitov was born on March 24th, 1972 in Kyzylorda. In 1994 he graduated from Kazakh State Academy of Management majoring in Accounting and Auditing In. He is also a graduate of Karaganda State University in Jurisprudence.

Rakhimzhan Nurseitov is a Justice advisor.

Since 2000, he served as deputy head of Kyzylorda region's Treasury; Head of Treasury Department of Almaty region; Deputy Chairman of Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

On February 7th, 2017 appointed Deputy Chairman of Science Committee of MES.

Yerkin Sadykov was born on January 4th, 1964 in Almaty. In 1986 he graduated from Kazakh State University majoring in Political Economy.

Yerkin Sadykov holds Ph.D. in economic sciences.

From 1986 to 1994 served as an assistant, senior lecturer then associate professor and deputy dean of Kazakh State University.

From 1994 to 1997 he held positions of a Deputy Chief of Foreign Economic Relations, Deputy Director General of the main department of industrial and trade policies of MEFL of RoK.

From 1997 to 2017 Sadykov served as chairman of the Committee on External Economic and Cultural Links of Almaty administration, Deputy Chairman of JSC Small Entrepreneurship Development Fund, JSC NC SEC Zhetysu, JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, Chairman of the Board of JSC IC KazExportGarant.

On February 6th, 2017 appointed Deputy Chairman of Science Committee of MES.