Deputy chiefs of Presidential Affairs Department appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The press service of Akorda informs about appointment of deputy chiefs of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

By the President’s decree, Malik Murzalin has been appointed First Deputy Chief of the Department of Presidential Affairs. He was relieved of his post of the Deputy Chief of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

Murat Aitenov was named Deputy Chief of the Department of Presidential Affairs.

Besides, Dabyr Inkerbayev has been relieved of the post of the First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department due to achievement of retirement age.