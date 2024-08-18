Deputy FM holds meeting with business community of Pavlodar region

As part of the working trip of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov to Pavlodar region, a meeting was held with entrepreneurs and investors to explain measures of state support for investment and entrepreneurial activity in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In particular, the participants were provided with detailed information about the National Digital Investment Platform, the Green Corridor mechanism and a new approach to targeting investors.

In his welcoming speech, Alibek Kuantyrov noted the significant investment opportunities of the Pavlodar region.

“Pavlodar region has a high industrial potential, being one of the main industrial zones of the country. Rich natural resources and well-developed industrial and social infrastructure attract the attention of investors. As you know, we have a strategic task to double our GDP to 450 billion US dollars and to attract investments of 150 billion US dollars by 2029. In this regard, we are ready to provide maximum support in the implementation of investment projects,” the Deputy Minister said.

During the visit to Pavlodar region, Alibek Kuantyrov and Gabidulla Ospankulov also visited the production sites of Neftekhim LTD LLP, Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant JSC, as well as the facilities of the railway cluster in Ekibastuz.

Photo credit: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Neftekhim LTD is a methyl tert-butyl ether (MBTE) manufacturing plant with about 950 employees. The plant produces 20 thousand tons of MBTE, 70 thousand tons of polypropylene, 50 million woven polypropylene bags and 10 thousand tons of epoxy resin compound per year, which are exported to countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia. Currently, the company is considering the possibility of cooperation with interested investors on the implementation of projects for the production of nonwovens.

The Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant is the only aluminum producer in Kazakhstan with a production capacity of up to 250 thousand aluminum per year. About 2.5 thousand employees work at the plant, and sales markets cover Turkiye, the Netherlands, Brazil, the USA, Italy, Norway, etc.

During meetings with plant managers, the parties agreed to cooperate in finding international investors to expand production and ensure deeper processing of products.