Deputy FM Kuantyrov reveals Kazakh-Uzbek joint industrial projects

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov revealed joint industrial projects of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the Kazakh-Uzbek Business Forum held in Astana. In his words, the two countries’ industrial cooperation encompasses 60 industrial projects worth $2.6 billion. 55 projects are in the territory of Kazakhstan, and another five are in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“11 joint projects amounting to $144 million have already been successfully implemented. Three joint projects worth $181 million are under implementation,” Alibek Kuantyrov said.

He named the landmark projects located in Kazakhstan, such as Chevrolet car assembly plant launched together with UzAutoMotors in 2019, worth $3.8 million. One more project is a household appliances production plant launched jointly with ARTEL Engineering in 2023, estimated at $54.2 million.

In 2022, an autoclaved aerated concrete plant was opened in the territory of Uzbekistan together with ECOTON-SHARQ. The cost of the project $12 million.

The projects under implementation are:

- The electrometallurgical plant being implemented together with Asia Metall Prof. The cost of the project is $121.3 million and is set to be commissioned in 2025.

- The steel blank manufacturing plant being implemented jointly with B.A. Holding. The cost of the project is $40million. It is set to be commissioned in 2025.

Another 46 projects worth $2.3 billion are being negotiated now, Kuantyrov added.