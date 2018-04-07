Deputy FM visits Indonesia, meets with counterparts

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM On April 5-6 Mr. Akylbek Kamaldinov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan visited Indonesia in the framework of his working trip to the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, MFA press service reports.

During the visit Mr. Kamaldinov held a meeting with Ms. Retno Marsudi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia. The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the intensification of bilateral cooperation, as it is evidenced by the the participation of Vice President of Indonesia Mr. Jusuf Kalla in the First OIC Summit on Science &Technology held in Astana on September 8-12, 2017, as well as the visit of the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Jakarta in March 2018.



The Kazakh diplomat noted that Astana attaches great importance to the development of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with Jakarta, which is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in South-East Asia.

Akylbek Kamaldinov stressed that Kazakhstan pays special attention to participation of Indonesia, which is a country with the largest Muslim population in the world, in the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in October this year in Astana.

Indonesian Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the invitation of the President of Indonesia to take part in the VI Congress. RetnoMarsudi for her own part expressed a request for Kazakhstan's support of the candidacy of the Republic of Indonesia for the post of non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2019-2020.

In conclusion of the meeting Mr. Akylbek Kamaldinov expressed his gratitude to Ms. Retno Marsudi for having substantive and trusting negotiations, as well as expressed his hope for the expansion and strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.