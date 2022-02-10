Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan pays visit to the United States

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 8, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin starts his working visit to the United States.

During meetings with officials from the White House, the U.S. Congress, State Department and USAID, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda were substantively discussed, including the prospects for deepening the enhanced strategic partnership, trade, economic and investment cooperation, collaboration in global security, as well as strengthening regional cooperation within the C5+1 dialogue, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United States reads.

The U.S. partners expressed support for the course of political and economic reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also welcomed the measures taken by the Kazakh authorities to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation of the tragic January events.

At the talks with the U.S. Congressmen, the parties agreed to further develop inter-parliamentary cooperation and intensify contacts through exchange of visits.

During the meeting with the NGOs representatives the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the commitment of Kazakhstan’s Government to the rule of law in investigating the situation.

Matters of further cooperation within the framework of the signed Open Skies Agreement were discussed during the meeting with the leadership of the Boeing Company.