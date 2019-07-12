Deputy Governor of Almaty region appointed

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Ex-governor of Alatau district of Almaty city Bagdat Manzorov was appointed the deputy Governor of Almaty region, the press service of the Almaty region's Governor reports.

Today Governor of the region Amandyk Batalov introduced him to the staff.



Born in 1962 he is a graduate of the Kazakh Physical Culture Institute, Karaganda Economic University, Kazakh Transport University.



Since February 2019 he has been serving as the head of the planning control department of Almaty.