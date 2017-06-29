Deputy governor of Almaty region steps down

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy governor of Almaty region Serik Turdaliyev has decided to step down from the post. He tendered resignation to local authorities.

"It's been five years since I have been appointed to the post of deputy governor of Almaty region. I believe it was more than enough to implement specific goals. But it is high time for a new approach and new vision. That is why I tendered my resignation," Mr Turdaliyev wrote in a Facebook post explaining why he is stepping down.



Turdaliyev also noted that he had obtained invaluable experience and met a lot of interesting people during his tenure in Almaty region.

As a reminder, Serik Turdaliyev was appointed as deputy governor of Almaty region in March 2012.