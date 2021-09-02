Deputy Governor of Pavlodar rgn named

AVLODAR. KAZINFORM Former head of social and entrepreneurial corporation Pavlodar Meyram Uteshov is appointed as the Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region. He will be responsible for agriculture, land relations, environment and water resources, employment and social programs, tourism and sports issues, Kazinform reports.

Governor Abylkair Skakov introduced his deputy at the meeting.

As stated there, the new Deputy Governor is also expected to ensure cooperation between local farmers and financial institutions and central state bodies, the regional administration’s Telegram Channel reads.

Besides, those gathered debated some pressing issues. The Governor tasked to set up monitoring groups to control observance of sanitary requirements at the educational establishments, to organize school bus routes to ensure children’s epidemiological safety.

Uteshov born in 1978 is the graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University.