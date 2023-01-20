EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 20 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Deputy Governor of W Kazakhstan named

    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM Following consultations with the Presidential Administration Yerzhan Baltayev is appointed as the Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region, the regional akimat’s press service reports.

    Born in 1983 Yerzhan Baltayev is a graduate of the Kazakh-British Technical University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, and the University of Aberdeen.

    Prior to the appointment, he headed the investments and entrepreneurship development department of Astana city.


    Photo: gov.kz


    Tags:
    West Kazakhstan region Akimat Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!