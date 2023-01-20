Deputy Governor of W Kazakhstan named

URALSK. KAZINFORM Following consultations with the Presidential Administration Yerzhan Baltayev is appointed as the Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region, the regional akimat’s press service reports.

Born in 1983 Yerzhan Baltayev is a graduate of the Kazakh-British Technical University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, and the University of Aberdeen.

Prior to the appointment, he headed the investments and entrepreneurship development department of Astana city.

Photo: gov.kz