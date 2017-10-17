EN
    17:38, 17 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Deputy head of APK meets with Polish Undersecretary of State

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Darkhan Mynbay met with the Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of the Interior and Administration of Poland - Commissioner for Repatriation Sebastian Chwałek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his welcoming speech, Mr. Mynbay noted the well-established relations and fruitful cooperation between the countries, especially in trade and economic and educational spheres.

    In turn, Sebastian Chwałek pointed out that his country views Kazakhstan as a very important partner and reiterated the importance of cooperation in the field of security through Interpol, as well as in the framework of treaties concluded between the states.

    The sides also agreed on the need to further develop the mutually beneficial partnership.

