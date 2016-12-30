Deputy Head of Investments Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kairat Karmanov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the Investments Committee of the Ministry for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan. This was announced by director of the tourism industry department of the Ministry Marat Igali.

Kairat Karmanov born April 13, 1984. He studied International law at the Eurasian National University. And later he graduated from Michigan State University and got master's degree from Florida Atlantic University.

Kairat Karmanov began his career as a consultant at the Center for Sustainable Development of the Capital LLP in Astana.

Since 2009, he worked as a consultant at the foreign investments department and at Center of agribusiness policy of JSC KazAgroInnovation.

Since April 2010 was a director of investment cooperation department and managing director of JSC National export and investment agency "KAZNEX INVEST".

From December 2011 Kairat Karmanov worked as Deputy Chairman of the Board of "KAZNEX INVEST".

In May 2016 Mr Karmanov was appointed advisor to Chairman of "KAZNEX INVEST".