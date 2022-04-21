EN
    12:51, 21 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Deputy head of Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Ulan Sarkulov as the deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born in 1980 in Aktobe region is a graduate of Russia’s Federal Security Service Academy, Russian Public Service Academy at the President of Russia.

    Prior to the appointment headed the public procurement department of Aktobe region.

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Maksat Kozhabayev of his duties as the deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.


