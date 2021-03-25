EN
    20:00, 25 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Deputy Head of Kazakh PM’s Office named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Olzhas Zhumagulov as the Deputy Head of the Kazakh PM’s Office, the PM’s official website reads.

    Born in 1990 in Almaty is the graduate of the American University, London School of Economics, Imperial College London.

    Prior to the appointment in 2018-2019 served as counselor to the Deputy PM, since August 2019 – Adviser to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.


