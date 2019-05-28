Deputy Head of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Secretariat named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurbolat Narzhanov has been appointed as Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Assembly's press service.

Nurbolat Narzhanov was born in 1982. He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University with a degree in Law in 2003 and the KGTI - Lingua University of Central Kazakhstan with a degree in Economics in 2010.

In 2003-2006, he worked in the judicial system in Astana.



In 2006-2007, Nurbolat Narzhanov was an Attaché of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.



In 2007-2010, he held a number of positions at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including Chief Specialist, Head of Department, Advisor and Assistant to the Minister.



Between 2010 and 2016, Narzhanov worked as the Second and First Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Turkey.



In 2016-2018, he worked as Aide to the Governor of South Kazakhstan region, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Governor.



In 2018-2019, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Governor of South Kazakhstan region, Head of the Secretariat of the Governor of the region.