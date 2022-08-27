Deputy Kazakh FM Adil Tursunov meets with newly appointed Algerian Ambassador Kamel Feniche

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Kamel Feniche, who presented copies of his credentials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, Tursunov congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his activities would contribute to the further development of Kazakh-Algerian relations.

The parties noted the great potential for strengthening political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between states.

The interlocutors agreed on close cooperation in order to intensify bilateral contacts.









Photo: gov.kz



















