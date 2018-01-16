Deputy Labor Minister appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Executive Order of the Kazakh Government, Nurzhan Altayev has been appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Nurzhan Altayev was born in South Kazakhstan region in 1978. He graduated from the South Kazakhstan State University named after Mukhtar Auezov in 2004 and the Academic Innovation University in 2012 with degrees in Law and Economics, respectively.

He started his career in 2002. Between 2005 and 2012, he held various positions in government agencies and worked in national companies. In 2012-2017, he headed the Entrepreneurs' Service Center, the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of South Kazakhstan region, and worked as Deputy Board Chairman of "Atameken" National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Since November 2017 until now, he had been Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.