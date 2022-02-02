EN
    20:00, 02 February 2022

    Deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan steps down

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Amrin has stepped down from the post of deputy akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Mr. Amrin quit his job after five years and four months. In his farewell Facebook post he thanked his colleagues and residents of the Kazakh capital for gaining useful experience. He stressed his work at the Nur-Sultan city administration was an important stage in his life and career.

    Recall that Askar Amrin was responsible for the issues of economy and law-enforcement agencies as well as construction.


