Aidyn Karimov has been named the deputy mayor of Shymkent city, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the city’s administration.

Born in 1988, Aidyn Karimov graduated from the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Kazakh Financial and Economic Academy, Kazakh State Law University.

Earlier it was reported that Aidyn Karimov had been relieved of his duties as the deputy governor of Abai region.