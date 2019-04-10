Deputy Minister of Information and Social Development named in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zhuldyz Omarbekova has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister's press service.

By the Government Resolution, Zhuldyz Kazhikenovna Omarbekova was appointed as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Zhuldyz Omarbekova was born in 1983. She graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University with a Law degree. She also holds the degree of the Candidate of Sociological Sciences.

She worked as: a sociology professor; CEO and President of Bauyrzhan Charity Foundation; Acting Head, Head of the Almaty Culture Department, Deputy Head of the Nauryzbai district of Almaty, First Deputy Chairperson of the Almaty Office of the Nur Otan Party.

Since September 2018, Ms. Omarbekova has served as Vice Minister of Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.