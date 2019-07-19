EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:55, 19 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs appointed in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has signed today several orders, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    By the Head of State’s orders,

    Arystangani Zapparov was appointed as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Makhambet Abissatov was relieved of his post as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Arystangani Zapparov was born in Zhambyl region in 1969. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh State University and the Law Institute of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the appointment, Colonel Arystangani Zapparov has headed the Police Department of Kyzylorda region (since April 2019).

