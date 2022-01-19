Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Yerkin Botakanov as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, the Akorda press service reports.

Born on September 1 in 1966 in East Kazakhstan he is the graduate of the Konev Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Since 2020 served as the 1st Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard – Head of the General Headquarters in Nur-Sultan.