Deputy nuclear envoys of S.Korea, Russia to hold talks in Moscow

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Deputy nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia will meet in Moscow this week for talks on the stalled denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday, Yonhap reports.

Jeong Yeon-doo, director-general of the North Korean Nuclear Affairs Bureau at Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be in Moscow on Tuesday for talks with his Russian counterpart Oleg Burmistrov, ambassador-at-large, the ministry said in a statement.

They are expected to exchange various views on the diplomatic process for the Korean Peninsula following the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin late last month.

The two deputy envoys are also likely to share assessments on the North's latest test-firing of multiple projectiles, possibly including a short-range missile, on its east coast on Saturday.

Kim visited Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok for a summit with Putin on April 25 in what was seen as part of his efforts to seek Moscow's hand in breaking the logjam in the stalemated nuclear talks with the U.S.

The summit, however, was deemed by experts to have not produced the outcome that Kim had expected.

The Moscow meeting also coincides with the planned visit by U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to Seoul on Thursday and Friday.

Biegun is expected to meet with his Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's top nuclear envoy, to discuss the prolonged North Korea nuclear agenda.