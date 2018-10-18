Deputy PM checks Digital Kazakhstan program execution in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev held a meeting with the community of Atyrau region to discuss the implementation of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address, Kazinform reports.

In his speech, Askar Zhumagaliyev elaborated on the provisions of the Presidential Address and talked about the measures to be done in implementing it.

The Deputy Prime Minister drew the attention of the youth to the opportunities in the field of education and the development of innovations. Also, he called on them to be proactive, not to let slip the chance when the government creates the most favorable conditions.

"Dear residents of Atyrau, as the Head of State emphasized, we will use the new achievements to further improve the standards of living and well-being of Kazakhstanis. To this end, we should work together and in a concerted effort," said the Deputy Prime Minister.







Governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, in turn, underlined that the residents of the region are ready to make every effort to accomplish the goals outlined in the Head of State's Address.

During his working visit, Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev visited the sites of several projects under the Digital Kazakhstan government program. For instance, at Batys Transit LLP, he inspected the smart illumination project, the scope of which covers the modernization of street lighting both in Atyrau and in suburban rural districts.



Askar Zhumagaliyev visited the Knowledge-Innovations Lyceum of Atyrau, where EduPage electronic grade book, a digital library, digital educational resources, as well as the work being carried out for the digitalization of the educational process, were demonstrated.





It should be mentioned that extensive work in the furtherance of the Digital Kazakhstan government program is also underway in the region's general education institutions. 12 regional colleges have been connected to an automated system. Next year, it is planned to introduce the Safe School system. Besides, work to automate student enrollment is being done.

Then, the Deputy Prime Minister visited the city outpatient clinic No.3. There, he got familiarized with the operation of the information analysis system, the electronic queuing system, the process of the healthcare sector digitization, and also checked the access to mobile applications.



He pointed out that digitalization has become a useful aid in the exchange of information between health workers and healthcare organizations.



According to the Health Department, currently, over 15,000 people use a mobile application operating at 34 healthcare institution of the region.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister visited the headquarters of Embamunaigas JSC, where he participated in the discussion over the Global Intellectual Platform pilot project.



Summarizing the visit, Askar Zhumagaliyev gave specific instructions to the persons in charge.



